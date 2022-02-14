news, local-news,

One of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the Liverpool Plains Shire Council is being kept a safe workplace with the employment of a local resident. The Quipolly Water Project (QWP) will ensure Werris Creek residents will have a secure and consistent water supply and the Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management (HSEQ) manager for the contractors Gongues, is Kathy McGreal, who lives near Willow Tree. Ms McGreal admits her true passion is the horse industry and while it has provided her with travel opportunities all over the world, her HSEQ work in mining and construction has provided her with a career that is rewarding at a personal and financial level. "Risk comes in all factors," she said. "The Quipolly Water Project has to consider environmental challenges, work practices and behavioural risks, tools, plant and equipment; all of which can provide hazards in the construction process. "The big thing is ensuring that risk management is provided for all the contractors involved with the project." Read also: A second Liverpool Plains local has also started on the job working as a skilled labourer, with the contractor looking to employ more locals to help construct the Water Treatment Plant. Progress on the project is stepping up in the New Year with work on the pipelines connecting Quirindi to Werris creek, Werris Creek to the proposed Water Treatment Plant at the foot of Quipolly dam wall, an additional 400,000 litre reservoir at Werris Creek and chlorination rooms at North Quirindi and Werris Creek. LPSC's Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM said the construction of the QWP would provide the Liverpool Plains with one of the three key aims of the newly elected council: Water Security, Road Infrastructure and Population Growth. "We want to let the world know that Liverpool Plains Shire Council is open for business," Cr Hawkins said.

