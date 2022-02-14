news, local-news,

Liverpool Plains Shire Council has submitted a flood damages bill to the State Government seeking funding approval of $2.6 million. Heavy falls of rain in late November and early December 2021 resulted in significant damage to several roads including the Coonabarabran Road near Premer and Caroona, Blackville Road and many kilometres of unsealed roads across the Liverpool Plains. Council's Mayor, Doug Hawkins OAM said the floods caused a great deal of disruption and damage with 60 per cent of Council's roads affected by the flood event. Read also: Cr Hawkins said 14 roads were closed to traffic and a further 15 roads were available to 4WD traffic only. The extent of the damage to roads included silt and debris deposits, gravel loss, scouring, drainage damage, causeway damage, culvert damage, seal loss and pavement damage. "At the time Council staff were deployed to carry out road inspections to determine the extent of the damage caused," Cr Hawkins said. "As a result of the inspections and information received from landowners, Council was able to proceed quickly in establishing a Stage 1 priority emergency program to open roads. "The day following the event on November 26, 2021, Council made a request to Government to have the Liverpool Plains LGA declared a disaster area. "A declaration was made shortly after by the Government, which allowed Council to be eligible for funding for both Stage 1 and Stage 2 works, which covers the repair costs. "Coupled with the flood damage repair works, Council will continue as much as possible with its large capital works delivery program to ensure our Liverpool Plains roads are well maintained," Cr Hawkins said. Contractors have been engaged to assist Council's Roads' Team on some projects including repairs to the causeways on The Gap Road, gravel re-sheeting of Bundella Creek Road and maintenance grading of gravel roads.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/d62ff422-1dd7-4486-9015-3e4bb62bf342.jpg/r3_134_1437_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg