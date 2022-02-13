news, local-news,

A MENTAL health movement is about to take Gunnedah by storm, and it's posing one question - are you tough enough? The project, facilitated by the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) and mental health educator Highway To Well, will be run over the next six weeks across the community. It aims to increase mental health knowledge, reduce stigma around help-seeking behaviour and create a positive culture around proactively managing mental health. RAMHP coordinator Letitia Cross has been on the ground in Gunnedah spreading the word, and said there's plenty of ways to get involved. "There will be Tomorrow Man and Tomorrow Woman workshops as well as some educational opportunities like community support and mental health first aid," she said. "This is a whole of community mental fitness approach that's going to see us increase our knowledge around mental health, reduce the stigma around help seeking behaviour and create a culture where we proactively manage our mental health here in Gunnedah." The first Tough Enough workshop 'Speak Up, Speak Up' will be hosted by Joblink Plus at the Gunnedah Shire Council rooms on February 15 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The program is bringing together multiple community organisations including Gunnedah High School, Gunnedah Community Roundtable, Gunnedah Shire Council, Gunnedah Rotary Club and Gunnedah State Emergency Service (SES). READ ALSO: Free mental health first aid training also will be available at the Gunnedah Community College on March 9 and 10 from 9am to 3pm. "We know Gunnedah people, being country people are generally a tough bunch; strong, resilient and hardy. It's a running joke that country people are that tough they rust," Ms Cross said. "However, we also know that working in a tough and demanding environment, can be challenging particularly when it comes to looking after ourselves, managing our stress and asking for help when we struggle. "It's exciting to be a part of 'Tough Enough' in Gunnedah, it originally started in Narrabri driven from locally identified community need, but we had so much interest and request that we expanded this whole of community awareness and education project to include Gunnedah." Targeted Tomorrow Man and Woman workshops will be hosted at Gunnedah High School and four community groups which tackle stereotypes and culture that restrict potential. To stay up to date with events, visit the Tough Enough Gunnedah Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

