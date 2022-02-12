news, local-news,

QHS SRC students had the privilege of attending the Grip Leadership conference in Tamworth this week. The event, held to offer students the opportunity to learn important leadership skills included presentations and information on: improving public speaking, purposeful fundraising, working as a team and showing integrity within school. "We participated in three sessions with electives offering a wide range of helpful tips and goals for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our roles in the school and with other students," said QHS Captain Zach Hamblin. The main theme throughout the day was "Raising the standards of Leadership". "In practice, the themes covered showing excellence in our tasks and recognising the individual strengths of each member of the team, to make the most impactful improvements." The 15 QHS attendees were also encouraged to "look for opportunities to do things better than they have ever been done before". Read also: The conference provided students with an impactful and motivating refresher that will help them kick off their new roles for 2022. "It was a great event that gave us a strengthened foundation as a united SRC including being competent, confident and not settling for complacency," said Zach. "Thanks to Mrs Saunders for the transport to Tamworth, to the SRC coordinators for organising this great opportunity and to QHS for funding our attendance," concluded Zach - who holds the Captains portfolio of Communications - supplied the above information and images on behalf of all the QHS attendees. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/9155eb47-9e29-47e4-8b54-6ad8eed7522c.jpg/r0_245_4624_2858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg