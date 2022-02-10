sport, local-sport,

Gunnedah will take the first step towards fielding a side in the new AFL North West youth girls competition when they hold a free come-and-try session on Saturday. Khobi Devine is coordinating the session in her capacity as one of the newly-appointed development officers for the town and said the response so far has been encouraging. "I've had quite a few messages, probably more than I expected, people enquiring about it," she said. The session will run from 10.30am-12pm at the Bulldogs home - Wolesely Oval - and is open to any girls aged between 12 and 17 to go into either the mixed under-14s or under-17s girls team. READ ALSO: "At this stage it's just really to see what interest is out there," Devine said. She said they are looking at running another whole club come-and-try day down the track. "We did this one girls only to make it a little less daunting," she said. The former league tagger can attest to how enjoyable the sport is. She made the transition the Bulldogs' inaugural year and hasn't looked back. "I think I've found my sport," she said. Now she is hoping to help others do the same. "It's very exciting," she said of the development role. "Myself and Nick Ferguson have taken it on. I'm really looking forward to taking it (AFL) out to schools and getting the youth involved." "It's just on a big rise at the moment". Only casual at the moment, it is something that Gunnedah hasn't previously had before - those boots on the ground spreading the AFL message. As for the Bulldogs women, they started training last week under the guidance of new coach Jakob Vearing. "We had massive numbers, had over 20 at the first training which was fantastic," Devine said. "And a few new faces which was great".

