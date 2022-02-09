sport, local-sport,

Keaton Walters continued his great season on Sunday notching his second century of the Central North under-13s competition. In a brilliant batting display against Narrabri, the Gunnedah opener cracked 103 in a 50-ball 38-minute blitz that featured eight fours and eight sixes, to anchor his side to a very competitive 196. Harry Paul then led the charge with 4-9 as they dismissed Narrabri for 84 to pick up their second win of the season. Walters was also among the wickets picking up one along with Marnee Walters, Jonah Cameron, Jack Canham and Rake. READ ALSO: Gunnedah's win capped off a successful weekend for Walters after his Court House side handed Albion their first loss for the season in what was a remarkably tight round of first grade action on Saturday with Court House sneaking home by just three runs and Mornington and Kookaburras playing out a tie after a late stumble from Kookaburras. Chasing Mornington's 7-183 they were 6-175 but lost 3-8 to finish their 40 overs at 9-183. Paddy Paul top-scored with 32 after Jayden Winsor had made 28 at the top of the order and Luke Ellis 21. Skipper Rhyse Kliendienst spearheaded the Mornington charge with the ball with 4-14. Earlier opening the batting, he scored 30 and put on 50 for the first wicket with Justin Carter, who went on to chalk up his second half century of the season. He made 52 to continue his good form and make up for missing out the previous week when he was unbeaten on 49. Shayne Riordan (3-37) and Cameron Waugh (2-33) led the way with the ball for Kookaburras. In the other game Jye Hicks (3-24) bowled Court House to victory, claiming the key scalp of Brad Cady, who looked like steering Albion home, and nine runs later Andy Mack, to dismiss them for 122 in reply to their 125. Cady was the glue that held the Albion innings together, the skipper making a patient 60 from 90 and standing firm as the wickets fell around him with James Mack (13) the only other batsmen to make double figures. Earlier Oscar King (27) and Cleal (38) did the legwork for Court House's innings sharing a 48 run opening partnership. But from there the wickets fell regularly as Mitch Herden claimed 5-23 to become the latest addition to the five-wicket club. Albion were backing up after beating Mornington in their Twenty20 on Friday night. Ryan Cooper unleashed scoring 50 as they made 120 from their 20 overs. They then restricted Mornington to 8-83 in reply.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/7db87939-56ba-460b-8631-8b10f162459f.jpg/r0_71_1536_939_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg