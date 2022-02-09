news, local-news,

CANCER care facility Inala House Tamworth has been given close to $20,000 to build a new 'quiet room', which will allow staff and patients to have detailed and intimate conversations, in private. The $19,210 grant comes as a result of the state government's Community Building Partnership program, which provides funding to local groups for infrastructure projects. Staff at Inala House said it was a welcome announcement, and it will give patients peace of mind to know their discussions about sensitive topics will take place in a discreet area, which wasn't the case before. "This is a really nice opportunity to offer some space for patients so they don't always have to meet where they sleep or shower," Cancer Council accommodation and transport service coordinator Kate Bowen said. "Now we will have a private room where patients can meet, overlooking the gardens, to discuss treatment or talk to their family." Patients from places like Wee Waa, Moree, Armidale and Muswellbrook use Inala Hose, and people are transported from areas like of Gunnedah, Armidale, Manilla and Attunga. Ms Bowen said without the facility, many people from those communities would just go without treatment, and suffer at home. READ ALSO: "Inala House was built in conjunction with the Northwest Cancer Centre around 10 years ago and they recognised that the treatment centre was revolutionary in a regional area," she said. "If people don't have anywhere to stay, they won't access treatment," Ms Bowen said. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was thrilled to announce the facility had received funding. He said the work they do there was crucial for people from all across the region, and the workers deserve to be applauded for their efforts on a daily basis. "The work the staff and volunteers do behind the scenes at Inala House is amazing," he said. "They provide fee-free accommodation and transport for patients going through radiation, which can often mean a stay of up to six weeks. "Without the service they provide, many would not be able to access treatment, as the cost of accommodation alone would be out of reach for most."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/58c007f4-3f44-4cbf-ae8e-88dee8847246.jpg/r0_171_5493_3275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg