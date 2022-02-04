news, local-news,

GUNNEDAH'S tribute to the famous Archibald Prize - the Gunnybalds - is back, so it's time to get your creative juices flowing. Gunnedah Shire Council has put a call out to artists to start creating their portraits for the exhibition of artworks celebrating local people. Both established and emerging artists can participate by painting a friend, family member, or someone in the public eye. Council's cultural precinct team leader Jacinta Cipolla said it's exciting to bring the Gunnybalds back to Gunnedah. "We are hoping our community really embraces this opportunity to create from the heart," she said. "We want everyone who likes to paint or draw to go wild with their creativity and help pay tribute to our community." READ ALSO: Artists who enter must live in the Gunnedah shire, and artworks have to depict a local, past or present. The exhibition has two categories - junior (17 and under) and open (18 and over). Artworks are due by April, 4, 2022. Entry forms are available at The Civic, Gunnedah Shire Council Administration Centre in Elgin Street, or online: www.thecivic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./049a7b2f-04f4-487c-80ae-5e9080f50c37.jpg/r48_0_721_380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg