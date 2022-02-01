news, local-news,

IT'S been a three-year battle for parents living in the small community of Premer, but on Tuesday the gates of the local public school finally reopened for learning. Premer Public School was placed into recess at the end of 2018 due a lack of enrolments, after just two students were signed up for the following year. Parents and community put up a strong fight and finally won the battle, and in 2022 the school welcomes eight students with eight relieved families who will not have to travel long distances to drop their children to school. Principal Michelle Winston, who previously held teaching positions at Somerton and Walgett, said the school reopening was a case of "people power". "It was a lot of good will to be honest," she said. "Small schools are great schools but they're hard because you only have a certain amount of staff because you only have a certain amount of students. "If someone does get unwell or has to go on leave, or jury duty, it has an impact because there's not always someone available to cover." READ ALSO: NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell announced in June last year the school would reopen after a strong push from locals, community consultation and data backed up claims there'd be a steady flow of enrolments into the future. Ms Winston said the school is part of the fabric of the community. "We're very excited and happy that Premer is open and we hope that it's successful," she said. Premer is one of the first schools in the region to take part in a NSW public schools pilot program, the Rural Access Gap Program, designed to ensure that remote and rural schools stay on par with their city counterparts. Students have been given portable Mobile Learning Devices to enhance their digital capabilities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

