Gunnedah Shire Council is calling for interested community members to nominate for one of five positions on a working group to guide the delivery of inclusion initiatives. Acting Director Planning and Environmental Services Sheridan Cameron said the Access Working Group aimed to identify and prioritise options for improvement to access in public areas of the Gunnedah Shire and community facilities owned and managed by Council. Read also: "The working group supports the ongoing implementation of the Gunnedah Shire Disability Inclusion Action Plan," Mrs Cameron said. "Over the years, the group has delivered some great activities aimed at raising awareness of issues that people with mobility challenges face in our community." Interested community members can nominate by completing an expression of interest form available from Council's Administration Building, 63 Elgin Street Gunnedah, downloaded from www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au or by contacting (02) 6740 2100. Completed forms can be dropped off to the Council Administration Building, submitted via post to PO Box 63, Gunnedah, NSW, 2380 or via email to council@infogunnedah.com.au. Expressions of Interest close at 5pm on Friday, February 11, 2022. For more information, contact Gunnedah Shire Council's Community and Social Planner Debra Hilton on (02) 6740 2100.

