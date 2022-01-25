news, local-news,

GUNNEDAH'S favourite competition has been cancelled after the Namoi River was deemed too dangerous on Tuesday morning. The annual Australia Day raft race down the Namoi River at Cushans Reserve was set to be one of the main features on the town's event calendar on Wednesday. A Gunnedah Shire Council spokesperson said an inspection found that the water was not safe to host the race. "While every chance was given for the river to return to safe levels, the inspection found the water is still flowing too fast, there is significant flood debris still around and the entry and exit points are unsafe," they said. "This is extremely disappointing, but there are still many events planned for tomorrow for our community." READ ALSO: But there's still plenty of events left on the calendar. On Tuesday night, Gunnedah will host its Australia Day awards dinner with this year's ambassador President of the National Farmers' Federation Fiona Simson to speak. Breeza will hold an Australia day breakfast at 8.30am, followed by Gunnedah's at 9am in Anzac Park. There will be a morning outdoor church ceremony under the gums at Anzac Park followed by a citizenship ceremony. There will also be plenty of action at Donnelly Fields with Aussie Fest 2022. The Gunnedah Memorial Pool, the Water Tower Museum and the Dorothea Mackellar Centre will have free entry all day and in the afternoon there will be a free screening of Kangaroo Jack at the Civic.

