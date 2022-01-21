news, local-news,

Gunnedah's university student Savanna Cull is likely to be the first student from the region to win a "prestigious, highly-sought after scholarship" worth $75,000. The University of Newcastle science student, who graduated Calrossy Anglican School in 2020, won its Ma and Morley scholarship. Aside from the money, the prize will pay for a trip to China. READ MORE: Calrossy school careers advisor Charles Impey believes the Gunnedah-born student is the region's first-ever winner. He said it was "wonderful news" that a Gunnedah student had got what he called a "prestigious, highly-sought after scholarship". "It's designed to attract those that have leadership aspirations to provide them with opportunity to go down that path to use their knowledge in time to become global leaders," he said. Ms Cull majors in biodiversity and conservation and wants to work getting environmental approval for new housing developments. She said she was "shocked and amazed" but "very honoured" to win the award.

