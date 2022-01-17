news, local-news,

A man has tragically lost his life after his truck crashed on the New England Highway near Stonehenge, Glen Innes. Emergency services were called the the scene about 10 kilometres south of Glen Innes about 4pm to find the heavy vehicle had tumbled down an embankment and rolled. The driver, yet to be formally identified by police, was the only person inside the wreck. He died at the scene. The New England Highway remained closed in both directions due to the serious crash, with diversions put in place via the Gwydir Highway to Inverell then Guyra Road to rejoin the New England Highway at Guyra. Read also: Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/5f0f86e1-2a24-4064-a168-fb9d11b19592.jpg/r0_50_960_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg