A STELLAR effort with the ball at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships has propelled Gunnedah's Zoe Fleming to selection in one of the country's most coveted cricket teams. The former Gunnedah High School student finished third on the wicket takers list, sealing her selection in the Black Caps team of the tournament. Fleming's efforts guided NSW to a 13th consecutive championships victory. Read Also: "I really love my bowling and to be able to help my team win the championship was really pleasing," Fleming told the Namoi Valley Independent. "NSW has had a really strong record at this tournament, so to help keep that going was really special. "This was my third year at the tournament and it was a lot of fun to get together with all the girls again in Alice Springs. "We even got to see the Todd River flowing, so it was a major success all around." The tournament marked Fleming's return to the cricket field after undergoing a knee reconstruction last year. "It was long recovery, but I'm feeling really good now," she said. "I was playing cricket in Sydney before the injury, so it had been a long time since I was out there playing. "It was really good to get back." Support the local news that keeps you informed subscribe today. Fleming said she was unsure what her cricketing future held, but was eager to represent NSW again in the future. "I'm still tossing up whether I want to go back to Sydney and keep playing there, or if I should just try and play locally," she said. "It was a long way to go back and forward just to play cricket, so I'll have to weigh that up. "One thing is for sure, if I do get the chance to play in the champs again I will not knock it back. "I suppose my goal is to one day to play in the WBBL, but we will just have to wait and see." Want a say? Send a letter to the editor. A former Greater Northern ladies tackle representative, Fleming she had not decided which sport she'd focus on in the winter months. "At this stage, I might play league tag - I haven't really decided," she said. "My partner plays AFL and loves it, so I might even give that a go. "I could even decide to focus just on my cricket, I'm really not sure yet. "We will have to wait and see." Sign up for the Namoi Valley Independents weekly email newsletter.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/C4JUxUgBmizGtYQDYd7B2f/83b5b40f-ee3b-4ad1-98a8-96e54c6a9915.jpg/r663_5_3806_1781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg